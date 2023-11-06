ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the ever-evolving maritime domain, the quest for greatness demands relentless innovation and an unwavering commitment. In 2022, Ocean Craft Marine introduced AIME: The Accelerator for Innovation in the Maritime Ecosystem. Today, they stand on the cusp of a momentous occasion, preparing to unleash “Project Perfect Storm” – a vessel that encapsulates the very essence of their enduring spirit.

Embrace the power of this revelation. Project Perfect Storm isn’t just another patrol vessel; it’s the manifestation of an unrivaled dedication to excellence. Crafted in collaboration with some of the most prominent maritime industry leaders, including the titans of Ullman Dynamics®, Porta Performance Products®, Skydex®, Military Systems Group®, Livorsi Marine®, Hefring Marine®, Structural Composites®, TMS Group®, TotalSim®, Diverse Dimensions®, and SEA-IT® it represents a collective force of maritime excellence.

Prepare to experience a marvel that redefines the very concept of what a professional boat can be. Project Perfect Storm is not merely cutting-edge; it’s a relentless force of nature, meticulously designed to safeguard the very essence of human courage, protecting those who serve in the most demanding military and elite law enforcement maritime roles.

Join Ocean Craft Marine at the International Work Boat Show in New Orleans, where they will unveil this titan among vessels, setting a new benchmark for maritime achievement.

Event Details:

Date: November 29 – December 1, 2023

Venue: Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

Booth: 963

Prepare to witness the future of maritime dominance. Join OCM as they set sail into a new era of unrivaled power and prowess.

About Ocean Craft Marine

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. They offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com.

