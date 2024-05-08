OCEAN DRIVE PLASTIC SURGERY’S DR. ALAN DURKIN TO PRESENT CLINICAL RESEARCH ON BELLAFILL AT THE 12TH CHINESE ANNUAL MEETING OF MINIMALLY-INVASIVE AESTHETIC MEDICINE Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery proudly announces that Dr. Alan Durkin, MD, distinguished dual board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, will be joining Suneva Medical as a Key Opinion Leader at the upcoming 12th Chinese Annual Meeting of Minimally-Invasive Aesthetic Medicine (MIAM) in Beijing, China.

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery proudly announces that Dr. Alan Durkin, MD, distinguished dual board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, will be joining Suneva Medical as a Key Opinion Leader at the upcoming 12th Chinese Annual Meeting of Minimally-Invasive Aesthetic Medicine (MIAM) in Beijing, China. Dr. Durkin will showcase his vast clinical expertise with Bellafill, symbolizing a monumental milestone for both Suneva and the global aesthetic industry.

Suneva’s journey to introduce Bellafill to the Chinese market has been marked by dedication and commitment. After an extensive five-year process, Suneva received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China on January 17, 2024. Now, Suneva’s license partner, Raily Aesthetic Medicine International, is organizing the official launch of Bellafill during the MIAM conference, scheduled for May 17-19, 2024, at the Beijing Jiuhua Conference Center.

Dr. Durkin’s selection as a Key Opinion Leader is a testament to his exceptional expertise and profound impact on the field of facial aesthetics. With a career spanning years of dedicated service, Dr. Durkin has earned widespread recognition for his innovative approaches and transformative contributions to aesthetic medicine and surgery. As the founder of Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and MedSpa, Dr. Durkin has not only provided unparalleled care to his patients but has also cultivated a reputation for excellence and integrity within the medical community.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Durkin’s visionary leadership extends to the establishment of the MedSpa Network, a pioneering national training organization committed to elevating standards and fostering excellence in aesthetic practices throughout the United States. Through MedSpa Network, Dr. Durkin has empowered countless healthcare professionals with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to deliver exceptional care and achieve optimal patient outcomes. Dr. Durkin’s multifaceted role as a clinician, educator, and mentor underscores his unwavering commitment to advancing the field of facial aesthetics. His dedication to innovation, education, and patient-centered care has positioned him as a thought leader and trailblazer, shaping the future of aesthetic medicine and inspiring generations of practitioners to strive for excellence.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Alan Durkin, a major thought leader within the medical aesthetic space, to launch Bellafill into China,” stated Pat Altavilla, CEO of Suneva Medical. “The approval in this market represents yet another significant milestone for Bellafill and proof of a growing global demand for a long-lasting biostimulatory filler.”

During the conference, Dr. Durkin will share his insights and clinical findings on Bellafill, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of its efficacy and benefits. With over sixty peer-reviewed articles and six book chapters on aesthetic medicine and surgery, Dr. Durkin’s expertise will undoubtedly enrich the discourse at the MIAM conference.

ABOUT DR. DURKIN

Dr. Alan Durkin, a dual board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and American Board of Surgery, with expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery of the face and breast. Named one of “The Best Doctors in America” by Castle Connolly, Dr. Durkin’s work has been featured in Vogue, New York Times, Shape, Cosmopolitan, and Martha Stewart Living. With a steadfast commitment to safety, innovation, and patient care, Dr. Durkin continues to shape the landscape of plastic surgery both locally and nationally.

ABOUT OCEAN DRIVE PLASTIC SURGERY

Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery is Florida’s premiere center for cosmetic surgery, with a 30-year history of providing safe surgical and non-surgical cosmetic services on Florida’s Treasure Coast. Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery combines style and elegance with a state-of-the-art surgical facility, Laser Center, Medical Spa, and Make-up Studio in a warm and welcoming office environment. The office provides a beautiful, private, and relaxed oceanside atmosphere to experience while being seen by any one of the center’s doctors and medical specialists. Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery is a state-certified Surgery Center featuring an advanced surgical suite where all cosmetic procedures can be performed in privacy. When choosing Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery for cosmetic surgery, you will enjoy the private overnight suites. To learn more about Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, visit oceandriveplasticsurgery.com .

ABOUT SUNEVA MEDICAL, INC.

Suneva Medical, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva Medical offers a portfolio of products to address the impact of the aging process to deliver solutions that leverage the body’s own restorative capacity. The product portfolio is composed of several “only” and “first to market” solutions with both FDA PMA approval and 510(k) clearance. For more information, visit sunevamedical.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5844f97a-1f25-4501-8d70-85607b08fbf1