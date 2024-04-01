Ocean Power Technologies invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at Virtual Investor Conferences

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that Philipp Stratmann, CEO, and Bob Powers, CFO, will present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences, on Wednesday April 10th, 2024.

Event Information:

DATE: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

TIME: 11:30 AM EST

LINK: AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Registration

OPT CFO, Bob Powers, will be available for 1×1 meetings on April 10th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask questions in real time. If you’d like to attend in-person, please email [email protected] for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

To learn more about the event, click this link: AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Presented by Water Tower Research .

Recent Company Highlights

In March 2024 OPT announced receipt of the largest quantity order in the company’s history, marking a significant commercial milestone. A valued customer engaged in the offshore energy service industry in Latin America has placed purchase orders for multiple WAM-V USV’s, representing a substantial investment totaling over $1.5 million and highlighting OPT’s continued expansion in the region.

In February 2024 OPT received funding from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, for the year-long deployment of a PowerBuoy ® in Monterey Bay. This deployment signifies the first installation of AT&T cellular technology on one of OPT’s commercially proven ocean buoys. This advancement is a testament to the ongoing collaboration between OPT and AT&T.

in Monterey Bay. This deployment signifies the first installation of AT&T cellular technology on one of OPT’s commercially proven ocean buoys. This advancement is a testament to the ongoing collaboration between OPT and AT&T. In February 2024 OPT announced it has received multiple orders from a Latin American company for fully integrated WAM-V Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) totaling over $1.25 million. These orders underscore the growing demand for OPT’s advanced marine technologies and their applications in maritime surveillance, environmental monitoring, and ocean data collection.

About Ocean Power Technologies:

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com .

About Water Tower Research, LLC

WTR is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundations of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

