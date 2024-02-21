MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2024 third quarter for the period ended January 31, 2024, results after the market closes on Wednesday March 13, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss OPT’s financial results will be Thursday March 14, 2024, 9:00am EDT. Philipp Stratmann, CEO, Bob Powers, CFO, and Joseph Dipietro, Controller, will host the call.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 877-407-8291 or 201-689-8345.

Live webcast: Webcast | Ocean Power Technologies FY2024 Q2 Earnings Conference Call (choruscall.com)

Call Replay: Will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call’s completion.

You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID 13742581.

Webcast Replay: The archived webcast will be on the OPT investor relations section of its website

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, OPT management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OPT management, please contact [email protected] or 609-730-0400 x401.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

