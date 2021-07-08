OCGN, TEDU & HMPT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 – June 10, 2021

Deadline: August 17, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the information submitted to the FDA was insufficient to support an EUA, (2) Ocugen would not file an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA, (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements, as well as Defendants’ statements about Ocugen’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU)

Class Period: August 16, 2016 – November 1, 2019

Deadline: August 23, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees were interfering with external audits of Tarena’s financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from revenue and expense inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations owned, invested in or controlled by Tarena employees or their family members, which in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tarena’s financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)

Class Period: Home Point securities common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 29, 2021, initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”)

Deadline: August 20, 2021

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Home Point’s aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company’s expenses; (2) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (3) accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

