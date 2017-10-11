OCTOBER 16 DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (“Blue Apron” or the “Company”) (NYSE:APRN) for possible violations of federal securities laws relating to its initial public offering on June 29, 2017 (the “IPO”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Blue Apron shares pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, should contact the firm by October 16, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at [email protected]

No class has been certified in the above action yet, and until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement filed in connection with the IPO failed to disclose that: Blue Apron decided to significantly reduce spending on advertising in Q2 2017, hurting sales and profit margins in future quarters; that the Company was experiencing difficulty with customer retention due to orders not arriving on time or with all expected ingredients; and that the Company was experiencing delayed orders in Q2 2017 related to its new factory in Linden, New Jersey. Since the IPO, Blue Apron’s share price has fallen materially, which has caused investors harm according to the lawsuit.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

