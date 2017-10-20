October 2017 Northern California Fires

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP announces that it has opened an investigation into the cause of the Northern California wildfires. Further, the firm has setup a hotline to assist victims of the fires. The law firm is ready and able to assist those affected by the fires in Napa County (Atlas Fire and Partrick Fire), Sonoma County (Tubbs Fire, Pressley Fire, Pocket Fire and Nuns Fire), Mendocino County (Redwood Complex and Potter Fire) and Yuba County (Cascade Fire).

These devastating fires have ravaged the region since October 8, 2017 and are only partially contained. With over 100,000 acres burned, thousands of local residents and businesses have been and continue to be displaced. The loss of 34 lives and almost 3,000 homes is unprecedented. Cal Fire reported on October 17 that 4,078 structures have been destroyed and 238 have been damaged in Sonoma and Napa counties. Cal Fire also estimates full containment to take place on October 20, 2017.

Pearson, Simon & Warshaw partner Bruce Simon is a Bay Area native who has worked in Santa Rosa and grew up going to the Russian River. For Mr. Simon the devastating fires hit close to home, “Being born and raised in San Francisco, the ongoing fires and their impact on our community is tragic.” Mr. Simon continued, “I have many friends and family in the areas affected by the fires, and personal safety is the first priority. Rebuilding lives, homes and businesses will involve lots of questions about insurance and who is responsible for the devastation. Our firm stands ready to assist.”

If you have been impacted from the Northern California fires and need legal assistance, feel free to call our hotline (877) 391-8300 or send an email to our dedicated email, [email protected] for a no-charge consultation.

ABOUT PEARSON, SIMON & WARSHAW, LLP

Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP is a nationally recognized firm with offices strategically located in Los Angeles and San Francisco, representing clients throughout California and the United States in both state and federal courts. Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP proven litigators enjoy all types of challenging cases, including class actions, antitrust, business litigation, employment and insurance law.

