Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OctoML Announces Speaker Line-Up for 3rd Annual Apache TVM Conference Focused on Advances in Deep Learning Compilation and Optimization

OctoML Announces Speaker Line-Up for 3rd Annual Apache TVM Conference Focused on Advances in Deep Learning Compilation and Optimization

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OctoML, the MLOps automation company for superior model performance, portability and productivity, today announced the speaker line-up for the Apache TVM and Deep Learning Compilation Conference. The free virtual conference will cover the state of the art of deep learning compilation and optimization and recent advances in frameworks, compilers, systems and architecture support, security, training and hardware acceleration and is taking place Dec. 2-4: https://tvmconf.org. 

Speakers include technology leaders from Alibaba, Amazon, AMD, ARM, Bosch, Microsoft, NTT, OctoML, Qualcomm, Sima.ai and Xilinx, as well as researchers from Beihang University, Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell, National Tsing-Hua University (Taiwan), UCLA, University of California at Berkeley, University of Toronto and University of Washington.

Apache TVM is an open source deep learning compiler and runtime that optimizes the performance of machine learning models across a multitude of processor types, including CPUs, GPUs, accelerators and mobile/edge chips. It uses machine learning to optimize and compile models for deep learning applications, closing the gap between productivity-focused deep learning frameworks and performance-oriented hardware backends. It is used by some of the world’s biggest companies like Amazon, AMD, ARM, Facebook, Intel, Microsoft and Qualcomm. 

”Apache TVM was founded to help machine learning engineers deliver superior models to their products and users. I’m delighted to see how much the community has grown under the Apache way, with hundreds of contributors and teams from companies and universities large and small. Our progress has only accelerated over the last year, and I’m very excited to see strong adoption by so many cutting-edge chip manufacturing and machine learning teams,” said Tianqi Chen, co-founder and CTO of OctoML and co-creator of Apache TVM.

Apache TVM was founded in 2016 as a deep learning research project at the University of Washington and is now an effort undergoing incubation at The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), driven by an open source community involving multiple industry and academic institutions under the Apache way.

About OctoML
OctoML applies cutting-edge machine learning-based automation to make it easier and faster for machine learning teams to put high-performance machine learning models into production on any hardware. OctoML, founded by the creators of the Apache TVM machine learning compiler project, offers seamless optimization and deployment of machine learning models as a managed service. For more information, visit https://octoml.ai or follow @octoml.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
[email protected] 
+1-650-814-4560

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.