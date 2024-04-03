NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) on behalf of Ocugen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ocugen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on April 1, Ocugen disclosed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to accounting for estimated costs in collaboration arrangements.

On this news, shares have dropped more than 10% in intraday trading on April 2, 2024.

