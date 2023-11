MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will present at NobleCon19 – Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL—taking place December 3 – 5, 2023.

Details regarding the presentation and moderated Q&A are as follows:

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Location: Presentation Room 1

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to meet with the Company’s management team in a breakout session at 2:30 p.m. ET—Breakout Table 1 (located directly across from the presentation room). Also, Ocugen will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors to showcase the Company’s business and clinical development strategy across its unique gene therapy, cell therapy, and vaccine platforms, and highlight recent corporate and pipeline-related achievements.

A webcast of the presentation will be available the following day in the Events section of the Company’s website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website and on Channelchek—the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

