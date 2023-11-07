MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Arun Upadhyay, PhD, Ocugen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Development and Medical, will be among the featured speakers at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit, which is being held November 14-16, 2023 in Boston, Mass.

Presentation

Session: Gaining a Deeper Understanding of the Underlying Causes of Dry AMD to Inform Therapeutic Drug Development and Target Selection

Topic: Understanding the Complexity of Dry AMD: A Multifactorial Perspective

Date: November 16, 2023

Time: 11 – 11:30 a.m. ET

OCU410, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy candidate utilizing the nuclear hormone receptor gene RORA, is currently being developed for the treatment of geographic atrophy—an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration affecting approximately 1 million people in the United States alone. The Company is enthusiastic about the potential for OCU410 to address unmet medical need in this category and intends to dose patients in the Phase 1/2 trial by the end of 2023.

