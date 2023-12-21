MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that the Company received alignment from FDA on key aspects of the Phase 3 clinical trial design to assess the safety and efficacy of OCU400 in patients with RHO and other gene mutations associated with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

“This news brings us even closer to fulfilling our mission to bring our first-in-class, gene-agnostic therapies to market and provide access to patients globally,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “We look forward to beginning the Phase 3 clinical trial, which we plan to initiate in early 2024.”

During a multidisciplinary meeting with FDA, based on preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study, Ocugen received alignment on key aspects of the Phase 3 study design—including the study endpoint, patient enrollment strategy, and study duration of one year. The Phase 3 clinical trial will enroll a broader group of RP patients, including patients with the most common RHO gene mutation, based on OCU400’s potentially gene-agnostic mechanism of action.

With orphan drug and RMAT designations in place for OCU400, FDA’s alignment on key aspects of the Phase 3 study design positions Ocugen to confidently move forward in pursuing product development and licensure for OCU400.

Currently there are approximately 110,000 patients in the United States with RP and 1.6 million patients globally. Of these patients, more than 10% have the RHO genetic mutation. Advancing OCU400 to Phase 3 clinical development will be an important step toward addressing unmet needs in the RP patient community.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

