Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to Market

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering. The offering is expected to close on or about February 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $23 million, prior to deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by Ocugen. Ocugen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement (File No. 333-237456) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 27, 2020 and declared effective on May 5, 2020. Such shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail: [email protected] or by telephone: (646) 975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many,” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the registered direct offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the registered direct offering and the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, such as market and other conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact:
Ocugen, Inc.
Sanjay Subramanian
Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
LaVoieHealthScience
Emmie Twombly
[email protected] 
+1 857-389-6042

