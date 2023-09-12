Company to share updated results from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of OCU400 for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa and Leber Congenital Amaurosis

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Event on September 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. During the webcast and conference call, members of the Ocugen leadership team and key opinion leaders will discuss updated results from the Phase 1/2 trial of OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

The event will feature:

Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, Ocugen

Arun Upadhyay, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Development & Medical, Ocugen

Huma Qamar, MD, MPH, Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Ocugen

David Birch, PhD, Scientific Director, Retina Foundation of the Southwest, Principal investigator of the study

Byron L. Lam, MD, Mark J. Daily Professor, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami, Principal investigator of the study

Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology with Tenure, Director of Duke Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program at Duke Eye Center and Duke University School of Medicine and leader in gene-therapy research

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Dial-in Numbers: (800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers

Conference ID: 7803227

Webcast: Available on the events section of the Ocugen investor site

A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the event on the Ocugen investor site.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our clinical development activities and related anticipated timelines. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this presentation whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Communications

IR@ocugen.com