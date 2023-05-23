MALVERN, Pa., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at the 2023 BIO International Convention taking place in Boston, Mass. from June 5-8, 2023.

During the conference, members of the Ocugen team will host meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore partnering and strategic opportunities for the Company’s diverse and robust clinical pipeline—specifically its ophthalmic modifier gene therapy platform, including OCU400, and the inhalation vaccines portfolio.

“Our dynamic clinical development pipeline offers the potential to address debilitating diseases that remain underserved by current therapeutic options,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “Our goal at Ocugen is to maximize the value of our pipeline for patients and shareholders, including the assessment of potential business development opportunities. BIO International provides an ideal venue for such conversations, and we look forward to actively engaging with the pharma and biotech community in attendance.”

Ocugen’s presentation details are as follows:

Event: BIO 2023 International Convention

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Room 104B, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Presenter: Quan Vu, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer

Please visit Ocugen at Booth #675 to learn more about the Company’s clinical programs and the potential they may hold for patients.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

