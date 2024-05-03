FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced that George Magrath, M.D. M.B.A., M.S., Chief Executive Officer of Ocuphire, will present a company overview at the Aegis Virtual Conference being held May 7-9, 2024. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Key details about Dr. Magrath’s presentation at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference are below:

Aegis Capital Virtual Conference – May 7-9, 2024

Title of Presentation: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) Company Presentation Presenter: George Magrath, M.D. M.B.A, M.S. Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Time: 3:00 – 3:25pm ET

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or send an email to [email protected].

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders.

Ocuphire’s lead retinal product candidate, APX3330, is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 (reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein) for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR). Ref-1 is a regulator of the transcription factors HIF-1α and NF-κB. Inhibiting REF-1 reduces levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and inflammatory cytokines which are known to play key roles in ocular angiogenesis and inflammation. APX3330 is an oral tablet to be administered twice per day for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR). A Phase 2 study in subjects with DR and an End-of-Phase 2 meeting have been completed, and a special protocol assessment (SPA) was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in February 2024.

In addition, Ocuphire has a partnership with Viatris, Inc. to develop and commercialize Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% (PS), a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size. PS was approved by the FDA for the treatment for pharmacologically-induced mydriasis under the brand name RYZUMVI™ in September 2023. As discussed above, PS is also in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of presbyopia and for the treatment of decreased visual acuity under low light (mesopic) conditions after keratorefractive surgery.

Ocuphire is also developing APX2009 and APX2014, second-generation analogs of APX3330. These programs are being evaluated for treating other retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

