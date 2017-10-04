Ocwen Engages Christopher Whalen as Senior Consultant

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), a leading financial services holding company, announced today that it has engaged Christopher Whalen, Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors LLC, as a senior consultant and advisor to the Company. Mr. Whalen brings with him nearly three decades of financial experience, with a specific focus on the financial services, mortgage finance, and technology sectors.

Ocwen expects to benefit from Mr. Whalen’s experience, knowledge, and insight of the mortgage finance sector, especially in areas such as strategy, risk management, and counterparty relations.

Christopher Whalen

Christopher Whalen, an investment banker and author, has worked as a financial professional in Washington, New York and London. Before founding Whalen Global Advisors LLC, he was Senior Managing Director and Head of Research at Kroll Bond Rating Agency from 2014 through 2017. In this role, Mr. Whalen was responsible for ratings by the firm’s Financial Institutions and Corporate Ratings Groups. Previously, he was a co-founder and principal of Institutional Risk Analytics from 2003 through 2013. During his career, Mr. Whalen also held positions in organizations such as the House Republican Conference Committee, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Bear, Stearns & Co., Prudential Securities, and Carrington Mortgage Holdings. His full bio is available at https://www.rcwhalen.com/bio.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company which, through its subsidiaries, originates and services loans. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and in the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines. We have been serving our customers since 1988. We may post information that is important to investors on our website (www.Ocwen.com).

