Breaking News
Home / Top News / Ocwen Engages Christopher Whalen as Senior Consultant

Ocwen Engages Christopher Whalen as Senior Consultant

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), a leading financial services holding company, announced today that it has engaged Christopher Whalen, Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors LLC, as a senior consultant and advisor to the Company. Mr. Whalen brings with him nearly three decades of financial experience, with a specific focus on the financial services, mortgage finance, and technology sectors.

Ocwen expects to benefit from Mr. Whalen’s experience, knowledge, and insight of the mortgage finance sector, especially in areas such as strategy, risk management, and counterparty relations.

Christopher Whalen

Christopher Whalen, an investment banker and author, has worked as a financial professional in Washington, New York and London. Before founding Whalen Global Advisors LLC, he was Senior Managing Director and Head of Research at Kroll Bond Rating Agency from 2014 through 2017. In this role, Mr. Whalen was responsible for ratings by the firm’s Financial Institutions and Corporate Ratings Groups. Previously, he was a co-founder and principal of Institutional Risk Analytics from 2003 through 2013. During his career, Mr. Whalen also held positions in organizations such as the House Republican Conference Committee, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Bear, Stearns & Co., Prudential Securities, and Carrington Mortgage Holdings. His full bio is available at https://www.rcwhalen.com/bio.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company which, through its subsidiaries, originates and services loans. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and in the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines. We have been serving our customers since 1988. We may post information that is important to investors on our website (www.Ocwen.com).

For Further Information Contact
John Lovallo
E: [email protected]
T: (917) 612-8419

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.