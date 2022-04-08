Ocwen Financial Comments on U.S. Court of Appeals Decision in CFPB Matter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, issued the following statement in response to the ruling issued on April 6, 2022 by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit regarding the appeal by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”).

“We are pleased that the appellate court adopted our position and acknowledged that the CFPB cannot unilaterally ignore the provisions of a prior settlement agreement. Regarding the remand, we look forward to engaging with the District Court and providing our analysis that demonstrates that each of the remaining counts in the CFPB’s complaint is barred by the 2014 consent judgment. Ocwen will continue to vigorously defend itself, as we have done throughout the course of this litigation.”

In summary, the Court ruling concluded:

The CFPB is incorrect regarding its position that the release in the 2014 consent judgment between the parties only released Ocwen from liability for conduct that occurred prior to December 18, 2013.

The CFPB may only continue to advance claims for alleged conduct not covered by the terms of the 2014 consent judgment.

While Ocwen carefully explained how each of the CFPB’s remaining claims overlapped with the terms of the 2014 consent judgment, the district court dismissed all of the claims together. As a result, the district court was instructed on remand of the case to undertake a claim-by-claim assessment to determine if any of the remaining claims are not covered by the terms of the 2014 consent judgment.

