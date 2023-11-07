Strategic LATAM Expansion Brings the Company’s Total IT Capacity in Chile to ~80MW

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers company , a provider of data center services for Latin America, announces the launch of DC ST02, its second hyperscale data center located in San Bernardo, Chile – a city just outside of Santiago. The new data center represents an important milestone in the Company’s strategic regional development, expanding its total IT capacity in Chile to approximately 80MW and reaffirming its position as a data center leader in LATAM.

DC ST02 offers up to 40.6 MW of IT load capacity and stands at approximately 366,000 square feet. To maximum availability for end-users, the site has received top-of-the-range equipment from global suppliers as well as the highest quality construction available in the region managed by an experienced ODATA team.

“One notable point in the construction of our second data center in the country was our nimbleness and agility in adapting to Chilean regulations to ensure that the site complies with all legal requirements without affecting the agreed delivery time,” commented Ricardo Alário, ODATA’s LATAM CEO. “We have effectively navigated diverse environments with varying building and zoning legislation and often, high complexity. ODATA has been successful in delivering all our projects in Latin America precisely because we understand each region and its peculiarities, always striving to maintain quality, agility, and security for our customers.”

DC ST02 boasts a dedicated on-site substation and 60MVA of utility power supplied by dual feeds to the data center. With high reliability and redundant electrical power, the data center ensures the continuity of mission-critical customer operations.

Expansion in Chile

In addition to launching its DC ST02 data center, ODATA also announces the expansion of its DC ST01 data center campus, further extending its presence in Chile. A second building will be constructed on the ST01 campus, reinforcing its strategic importance.

“In addition to being fully licensed and operational, DC ST01 is powered by contracted renewable energy, reflecting our strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility,” added Alário.

According to Alário, the decision to expand the ST-01 data center and build ST-02 in Santiago was driven by growing hyperscale demand for capacity and connectivity in the region. “Chile has proven to be a strategic destination for hyperscale customers in Latin America. ODATA’s expansion in the country provides our customers with flexible, scalable, connected, and reliable data center services in a highly sought-after region.”

With state-of-the-art data centers in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile, ODATA serves hyperscale companies and large enterprises looking for high-performance, reliable, and secure infrastructure solutions delivered fast.

“What defines us is our ability to consistently maintain a high level of delivery and commitment, regardless of regional challenges. We are committed to offering data center solutions aligned with the needs and regulations of each market in which we operate, meeting the compliance requirements of local regulations. This flexibility, combined with our technical aptitude and operational excellence, is what makes us a reliable partner for companies looking to expand their operations across Latin America,” concluded Alário.

