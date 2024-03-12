NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary public offering of 4,000,000 of ODDITY’s Class A ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) by a fund managed by L Catterton (the “Selling Stockholder”). The Selling Stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 Ordinary Shares.