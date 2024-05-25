NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oddity Tech (“Oddity Tech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) on behalf of Oddity Tech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oddity Tech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Shares in Oddity Tech have fallen significantly on Tuesday after Ningi Research published a report alleging that the company has been misleading investors. The report alleges that Oddity’s sales growth is “built on deceptive billing practices,” and relies on “a fleet of stores,” and is not the “online-only retailer it’s claimed to be.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity Tech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

