Odyssey Group International, Inc. Provides Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

IRVINE, CA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) (“ODYY” or “the Company”), Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the “Company” or “Odyssey”), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced it plans to hold the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Odyssey Group International, Inc. in September, 2021.

In order to be considered at the annual meeting, any and all stockholder proposals must be received at the principal executive offices of the Company, 2372 Morse Ave, Irvine, CA 92614, c/o the Corporate Secretary, on or before the close of business on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and must be in compliance with the procedures regarding stockholder proposals set forth in the Company’s bylaws.

The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement describing the business to be conducted at the annual meeting will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after our Board of Directors has had the opportunity to review any stockholder proposals it may receive.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.
Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey’s corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

CONTACT: Media and Investors Contacts:
CG CAPITAL
Rich Cockrell
877.889.1972
[email protected]

