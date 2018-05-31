Breaking News
Home / Top News / Offer youth intrauterine methods of contraception first, paediatricians advise

Offer youth intrauterine methods of contraception first, paediatricians advise

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

OTTAWA, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrauterine methods of contraception should be the first-line birth control option for youth, according to a new position statement from the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS).

The statement, released today, reviews the benefits and risks of each method of birth control and provides health care providers with practical strategies to help youth choose the most suitable method of contraception.

“The personal, health care and social costs of a single unintended or mistimed pregnancy are substantial,” said Dr. Giosi Di Meglio, a member of the CPS Adolescent Health Committee, and an adolescent medicine specialist at The Montreal Children’s Hospital. “As health care providers, we must reinforce safer protective practices for youth wishing to avoid pregnancy by recommending contraceptives in order of effectiveness, with intrauterine methods of birth control as the most reliable option.”

An intrauterine device (IUD) or system (IUS) is a small (often T-shaped) device placed inside the uterus by a health care provider to prevent pregnancy. Both IUDs and IUSs act continuously over the course of several years, but can be removed at any time by a health care provider.

IUDs are more than 99 per cent effective. Hormone pills and condoms are 91 and 82 per cent effective, respectively, but only when used properly. IUDs are hormone-free, while IUSs have a small amount of hormones.  

The CPS statement also recommends that health care providers reduce common barriers to initiating and continuing birth control use.

“Providing birth control without a PAP or pelvic exam, offering year-long prescriptions and encouraging youth to start contraceptives right away, rather than waiting for their next period, all make it more likely for youth to access and use contraception,” said Dr. Di Meglio.

The CPS statement also advises providers who care for youth to:

  • discuss sexual health, fertility, family planning and contraception with all youth starting early in adolescence, ideally before they become sexually active;
     
  • adopt a collaborative approach that empowers youth to make informed decisions about their birth control options, weighing the benefits, risks, side effects and suitability of each method with each patient;
  • encourage youth to always use condoms, regardless of the method of birth control, to prevent sexually transmitted infections;
     
  • inform all youth about emergency contraception as a back-up method of preventing pregnancy.

About the Canadian Paediatric Society

The Canadian Paediatric Society is a national advocacy association that promotes the health needs of children and youth. Founded in 1922, the CPS represents more than 3,300 paediatricans, paediatric subspecialists and other child health professionals across Canada.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Hayley Chazan, MJ
Media Relations Specialist
Canadian Paediatric Society
613-526-9397, ext. 247
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.