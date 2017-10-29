OfferPad Announces Availability in Charlotte

Breaking News
PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OfferPad, the direct home buyer that leverages technology to empower homeowners, today announced it is expanding into the  Charlotte metro area. OfferPad now provides its unique real estate offering in eight U.S. metropolitan areas with plans to continue growth in the coming months. In addition to Charlotte, OfferPad currently operates in Atlanta (announced in September), Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.

Since launching in 2015,  OfferPad’s platform has revitalized the traditional real estate process by using technology to eliminate the uncertainty that comes with buying or selling a home. As a leader in the iBuyer (internet buyer) movement, the company uses decades of experience to provide a better, stress-free way for consumers to buy and sell their homes. OfferPad has provided offers to thousands of homeowners to date and plans to continue to grow its operations nationally to provide Americans with an easier, faster and more convenient way to purchase or sell a home.

“We are excited to work with Charlotte residents in transforming the traditional real estate experience,” said Brian Bair, co-founder of OfferPad. “Our proven, winning solution is generating accolades from our customers and our agent partners alike. We believe we have the right formula at the right time, and we look forward to serving new customers in Charlotte and beyond.”

Using OfferPad is simple: homeowners visit Offerpad.com, request a free purchase offer and within 24 hours they receive a competitive offer. Once they have accepted the offer, sellers can pick their closing date, and if they are moving locally, the company will move them for free. Buyers can access and self-tour OfferPad homes on their own time through Instant Access. They can also view home details and initiate an offer. In addition, buyers can view other nearby homes, provide feedback or request an Agent-on-Demand to help them with the process if they choose. With OfferPad, consumers get the most value for their home without having to list, repair, show and wait. The OfferPad platform provides a seamless, on-demand home buying and selling experience with dedicated support throughout the entire process.

OfferPad is excited to join the Charlotte community, serving homeowners, partnering with the real estate community and working with home builders.

To learn more about OfferPad, please visit www.offerpad.com.

About OfferPad
OfferPad is a Direct Home Buyer and Seller that makes buying and selling a home convenient and hassle-free. OfferPad delivers the best of both worlds—a great experience at a competitive price—all at the click of a button. OfferPad is a privately held technology and real estate company headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, with markets in Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Orlando, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, with additional markets coming soon.

