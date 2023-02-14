TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today shared new body-worn camera footage from the Alton, Texas Police Department. The footage highlights the effectiveness of the Company’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device in resolving potentially dangerous situations.

Officers from the Alton Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call. Upon arrival, the suspect fled in a vehicle and the officers followed. At one point, the suspect stopped, left the vehicle and started fleeing on foot toward a residence. The officers pursued him. After determining that the suspect was unarmed, the responding officer holstered his firearm, using the BolaWrap® to apprehend the fleeing suspect without injury. The officer successfully deployed the BolaWrap®, resulting in the individual being taken safely into custody without any harm to either the officers or the individual.

The body camera footage of the event can be viewed here.

A representative from the Alton Police Department stated that the deployment of the BolaWrap® led to a successful outcome and prevented any escalation of the situation.

Wrap CEO TJ Kennedy added, “This situation showcases the capability of the BolaWrap® to deliver safe outcomes even in dangerous and dynamic scenarios. The decision made by the Alton Police Officer to utilize the BolaWrap® was commendable and resulted in a positive outcome for all parties involved. The video also clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of the BolaWrap® in stopping a criminal suspect who was running away at full speed, a critical use case for many high-stress scenarios. We believe BolaWrap® can be the smart solution to end many foot chases from continuing.”

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global public safety technology and services company that delivers safe and effective policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel worldwide. Wrap is leading the movement for safer policing by equipping officers with safe, non-pain compliance tools and immersive training for the modern world. The Company’s solutions, products, and services include the BolaWrap® Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality™.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to safely detain persons without pain, injury, or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. Through its growing availability of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ covers all facets of law enforcement training from verbal commands to tactical use-of-force.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap RealityTM and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

