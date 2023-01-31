TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, has shared new agency body-worn camera footage provided by the Columbia Missouri Police Department. This footage demonstrates how the deployment of the BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device helps officers take an individual safely into protective custody without causing pain or harm to the individual or the officers.

Shortly after officers of the Columbia Police Department in Missouri responded to a call about a trespass suspect at a local convenience store, the individual was reported as attempting to enter several homes in the surrounding neighborhood. When the officers arrived in the neighborhood, they found the individual to be experiencing a possible behavioral health crisis. After multiple attempts to talk with the individual and have him come peacefully with the officer to the hospital, the initial responding officer made the decision to deploy a BolaWrap® on the individual’s legs. His demeanor immediately changed after being restrained with the BolaWrap®, and he said, “Okay,” as the officers safely took him into custody without causing the individual or the officers any pain or harm.

The body camera footage of the event can be viewed at https://bit.ly/BolaWrapColumbiaMO_PR.

Brian Richenberger, Assistant Chief of Police for the Columbia Missouri Police Department said, “The BolaWrap® performed exactly as expected. It allowed our officers to control the situation without causing pain or harm to this individual. As part of our agency’s protocols, we use the BolaWrap® in situations where pain-inducing methods of restraint, such as pepper spray, baton, or a Taser® are not appropriate or effective.”

TJ Kennedy, CEO of Wrap, added, “These officers were calm and professional in a situation that could have escalated to a high-level use of force with injuries to the subject and officers. Their swift actions and deployment of BolaWrap® were exemplary. We are proud to provide innovative and safe solutions that save lives and save careers.”

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global public safety technology and services company that delivers policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel worldwide. Wrap is leading the movement for safer policing by equipping officers with non-pain compliance tools and necessary immersive training for the modern world. The Company’s solutions, products, and services include the BolaWrap® Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality™.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap® is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain individuals without pain, injury, or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. Through its growing availability of real life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ covers all facets of law enforcement training from verbal commands to tactical use-of-force.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap, Wrap Reality and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

