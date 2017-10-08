Official Dedication of the Soaring Spirits Resilience Center at Schreiner University is set for October 20

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Soaring Spirits International (SSI) and Schreiner University are pleased to announce the official opening of the Soaring Spirits Resilience Center at Schreiner University on Friday, October 20th. The Resilience Center is the first center of its kind in the U.S. to focus primarily on grief and resilience, based on research conducted with widowed people. “We are so grateful to partner with Schreiner University on this amazing project. Our hope is that through the Center a variety of grieving populations will be served; and that the Center’s resources and tools for building resilience through any of life’s challenges will benefit Schreiner students, as well as the broader community,” said Michele Neff Hernandez, executive director for Soaring Spirits International.

The official dedication for the Center will include a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. followed by an Open House from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Soaring Spirits’ executive director Michele Neff Hernandez and Schreiner University’s president Charlie McCormick, Ph.D. will have the honor of cutting the ribbon; flanked by SSI board of directors, Schreiner University faculty, and other special guests. “This Center is groundbreaking and we are so proud to be part of this extremely relevant and important project. Our hope is that it will provide useful resources to those dealing with challenges of all kinds for many years to come,” said Charlie McCormick, Ph.D., president of Schreiner University.

The partnership between SSI and Schreiner University began with Carrie West, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the university. Dr. West approached the organization about conducting a research project which involved collecting data from widowed people attending Soaring Spirits’ Camp Widow® program. Camp Widow® is a weekend long program that offers widowed people access to a peer community; and provides resources and tools to rebuild their lives following the death of a spouse or partner. Dr. West’s research led to other research projects and was useful to SSI in developing and improving the Camp Widow® weekend, as well as the five other peer-support programs offered by SSI.

Thinking “big picture” – SSI and Dr. West began exploring the idea of developing practical tools based on the valuable research they’d already collected with a goal of making them available to a larger population of widowed people who were trying to work through their grief on their own. Out of numerous conversations … the idea of a full-time Resilience Center was conceived … and as they say the rest is history.

The Soaring Spirits Resilience Center at Schreiner University will be located in the Social Sciences Lab. “Seeing this Center come to life is a dream come true for Soaring Spirits. And, knowing that it will serve hundreds of thousands of people who become widowed each year; plus many other grieving populations; and faculty, students and local community at Schreiner is extremely rewarding. I am so grateful to Schreiner University for their willingness to dream big with us and for their partnership in the work that lies ahead,” said Miss Neff Hernandez.

About Soaring Spirits International:

Soaring Spirits International (SSI) was established in May of 2008 to provide a unique peer-based support community for grieving people. Up to now, this segment of the bereaved community has been underserved and often overlooked. SSI aims to change that by leveraging a social-media-based infrastructure with key programs designed to inspire, inform, comfort, and provide practical help for the bereaved. For more information about SSI visit the website at www.soaringspirits.org.

About Schreiner University: Schreiner University is an independent, baccalaureate and master’s degree-granting university in Kerrville, Texas. Related to the Presbyterian Church (USA), Schreiner welcomes students, faculty and staff from all faith, ethnic and economic backgrounds. Find out more about Schreiner University at schreiner.edu.

Contact: Terry Marvin @ 805-581-2743

Email: [email protected]