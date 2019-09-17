Official says U.S. believes Saudi attacks came from southwest Iran

The United States believes the attacks that crippled Saudi Arabian oil facilities last weekend originated in southwestern Iran, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, giving an assessment that further increases tension in the Middle East.
