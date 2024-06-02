The official Facebook page for the U.S. Navy SEALs and Naval Special Warfare Command was mocked this weekend for marking the start of “pride month.”
Backlash to the post surged when it was highlighted on the popular “Libs of TikTok” page on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post had no caption and included a photo with rainbow designs that read, “NSW. Dignity. Service. Respect. Equality. Pride.”
Libs of TikTok shared the post to X on Saturday,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Official US Navy Special Forces page draws backlash for ringing in Pride month: ‘Navy SEALs have gone woke’ - June 2, 2024
- Trump joins TikTok, the app he once tried to ban as president - June 2, 2024
- Catholic bishop delves into problems of liberalism, ‘society of little tyrants,’ with politics professor - June 2, 2024