The global offshore mooring systems market is expected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 3.4% says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s recent market study, the Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market is valued at US$ 2.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 3.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Offshore mooring systems are essential components for anchoring ships, floating constructions, and offshore platforms to the seafloor. These devices provide stability and prevent vessels from drifting or moving owing to wave, current, and wind forces. Oil and gas exploration, offshore wind energy projects, floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, and ship anchoring at ports all require offshore mooring systems.

the expansion of the global offshore mooring systems market is fueled by the increasing demand for offshore exploration and production, the growth of offshore wind energy projects, the need for floating production systems, technological advancements, investments in infrastructure development, global trade, natural disaster preparedness, and strategic military applications. These factors, combined with the continuous evolution of mooring system technologies, contribute to the market’s growth on a global scale.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Offshore Mooring Systems market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Offshore Mooring Systems market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Offshore Mooring Systems market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the spread mooring segment led the market due to increased demand for spread mooring systems from a variety of applications such as offshore drilling, floating LNG constructions, and others.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.5 billion Growth Rate 3.4% Dominant Segment Spread Mooring Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for offshore exploration

Rising need for floating production systems Companies Profiled Single Point Mooring Systems

Offspring International Ltd.

Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.

Rigzone Mooring Systems

ScanaIndustrier ASA

Delmar Systems, Inc

Sofec

Moorsure Mooring Systems Solutions Pty Ltd

Blue Water Energy

AMOG Engineering Services

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global offshore mooring systems market include,

In October 2023, The PacWave test site is scheduled to test various sizes and designs of wave energy converters (WECs) over the next few years, beginning in 2025, when the site is expected to open its berths to developers for the first time.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global offshore mooring systems market growth include Single Point Mooring Systems, Offspring International Ltd., Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V., Rigzone Mooring Systems, ScanaIndustrier ASA, Delmar Systems, Inc, Sofec, Moorsure Mooring Systems Solutions Pty Ltd, Blue Water Energy, and AMOG Engineering Services, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global offshore mooring systems market based on type, application, and region

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Spread Mooring Single Point Mooring (SPM) Dynamic Positioning Tendons & Tension Mooring Others

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Tension Leg Platforms Semi-Submersible Platforms SPAR Platforms FPSO Drill Ships Others

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Offshore Mooring Systems Market US Canada Latin America Offshore Mooring Systems Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Offshore Mooring Systems Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Offshore Mooring Systems Report:

What will be the market value of the global offshore mooring systems market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global offshore mooring systems market?

What are the market drivers of the global offshore mooring systems market?

What are the key trends in the global offshore mooring systems market?

Which is the leading region in the global offshore mooring systems market?

What are the major companies operating in the global offshore mooring systems market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global offshore mooring systems market?

