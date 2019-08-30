OFFSHORE WIND DEVELOPER MAYFLOWER WIND OFFERS LOW-COST, LOCAL MANUFACTURING OPTIONS TO MASSACHUSETTS

Boston, MA, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Mayflower Wind Energy LLC (Mayflower Wind), a joint venture of Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell) and EDPR Offshore North America LLC (EDPR), today provided the public version of its bids into the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ second round of the Section 83C offshore wind development procurement process. Mayflower Wind submitted three 800 megawatt (MW) proposals as well as a 400 MW proposal to the Massachusetts electric utilities. The publicly available versions of the Mayflower Wind bids are available at www.mayflowerwind.com.

“We are very excited to submit these proposals to provide the utilities implementing the Commonwealth’s offshore wind policy with a range of options,” said John Hartnett, President of Mayflower Wind. “The Low Price Energy proposal includes strong support for research, workforce training and economic development. Our Infrastructure and Innovation proposal adds significant strategic investments in port infrastructure and technology to the South Coast, boosting the fledgling offshore wind industry and the economy of the Commonwealth. Finally, our Massachusetts Manufacturing proposal would further accelerate the process of Massachusetts assuming a leadership role in offshore wind by including a major new manufacturing facility that would serve both domestic and foreign offshore wind markets.”

In the months since Mayflower Wind acquired a Federal offshore wind lease, it has engaged with the fishing industry, local communities, tribal representatives and local governments on the South Coast and Cape Cod, completed conceptual design of an entire offshore wind farm, filed for initial permits with the federal regulatory agency and begun the process of pre-construction surveys.

Mayflower Wind brings deep experience and skills of its parent companies, Shell and EDP Renewables, to Massachusetts. These include successfully developing, permitting, financing, constructing and operating offshore and onshore wind projects and offshore production facilities. Mayflower Wind draws on the experience of its parent companies who have the combined strength of more than 18,000 U.S. employees, a supply chain of more than 5,000 U.S. companies of which more than 800 are small businesses or women- and minority-owned enterprises, $400 billion in market capitalization, experience operating 6,300 MW of onshore wind in the U.S. and ongoing development and construction of 2,700 MW of offshore wind projects in France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Scotland that are anticipated to be operational between now and 2023. This powerhouse combination gives Mayflower Wind the tools it needs to deliver projects in a safe, environmentally responsible and timely manner.

About Shell New Energies

Shell aims to make electricity a significant part of its business, from generating it to buying, selling and supplying electricity directly to customers. Our New Energies business is seeking to leverage the company’s strengths in fast-growing and commercial parts of the energy industry, such as offshore wind in the USA.

Shell first entered the onshore wind business in the USA in 2001. Today, we have interests in four onshore wind power projects in North America and one offshore wind farm in Europe. In total, our share of the energy capacity from these projects is more than 290 megawatts (MW). Shell also has a 20% interest in the Blauwwind consortium that will build and operate the Borssele 3 and 4 wind farms off the Dutch coast. The wind farms are designed to have a total installed capacity of 731.5MW, enough to power around 825,000 Dutch households.

https://www.shell.com/newenergies

About EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 14 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK and the US). EDPR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ENGIE to create an equally co-owned (50/50) joint venture in the offshore wind energy segment. The newco will be the one of the five largest offshore wind energy operators globally and will be operational by the end of 2019.

Energias de Portugal, S.A. (“EDP”), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation and sustainability. EDP has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years. For further information, visit www.edpr.com.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (“EDPR NA”) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 49 wind farms, five solar parks, and 13 regional and development offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 6,900 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 6,300 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.