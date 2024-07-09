Media tour conducted by American Clean Power Association (ACP) discussing how offshore wind power is strengthening the American economy and providing energy independence

Media tour conducted by American Clean Power Association (ACP) discussing how offshore wind power is strengthening the American economy and providing energy independence.

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. offshore wind sector is at the intersection of economic vitality, technological innovation, and environmental necessity.

Nationally and in local communities, offshore wind projects are strengthening our economy, growing jobs, enhancing the grid and providing energy independence.

Offshore wind also improves air quality, reduces respiratory illnesses and related healthcare costs, and safeguards ecosystems.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is at the forefront of the expanding clean energy industry in the U.S., bringing together over 800 companies in energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen, and transmission. ACP plays a pivotal role in advancing America’s national security, economic, and climate objectives through rapid growth, affordability, and dependable domestic power solutions.

Chief Policy Officer at American Clean Power Association, Frank J. Macchiarola, conducted a nationwide media tour discussing the following topics:

The momentum the U.S. offshore wind sector is significant with more than 35 projects under development, including three major projects in active construction in just the last month.

A new era of job creation and economic benefits from coast to coast with local examples. Offshore wind is expected to create 56,000 jobs in the U.S. by 2030. The industry committed a record $3 billion of supply chain investments in 2023, with total infrastructure investment announcements now exceeding $9 billion.

Development of more than 40 American made cutting-edge vessels being built or on order in the United States.

Offshore wind is providing environmental benefits, a stronger electrical grid, and energy independence.

This media tour, produced in collaboration with YourUpdateTV, highlights the significant contributions and future potential of the offshore wind sector in transforming the U.S. energy landscape.

For more information, visit cleanpower.org

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

Michael O’Donnell

Senior Producer/Director of Technical Services

[email protected]

631-805-6394

A video accompanying this press release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21a038d7-45af-487c-9dfd-9ccf5f21dbec