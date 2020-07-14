Offshore Wind Turbine Market worth USD 21 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The offshore wind turbine market value from floating installation segment will witness 80% growth through 2026 driven by growing saturation of nearshore offshore sites coupled with increasing demand for high operational capacity utilization.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on offshore wind turbine market which estimates the global market valuation for offshore wind turbine will cross US$ 21 billion by 2026. Rising electricity demand along with shifting trend toward renewable energy technologies will fuel the industry growth. The enactment of stringent emission mandates and regulations by respective regulatory authorities toward the combustion of conventional fossil fuels will further drive the business expansion over the forecast timeframe.

Increasing efforts toward raising the overall system efficiency coupled with soaring installations of offshore wind projects will propel the integration of advanced turbine systems. Significant operational efficiency with ongoing investments towards digitalization are few indispensable parameters stimulating the technology demand. In addition, growing investor inclination toward the financing of large scale projects will further boost the demand for offshore wind turbines.

The offshore wind turbine market from floating installation segment is set to witness 80% growth through 2026. Growing saturation of nearshore offshore sites coupled with increasing demand for high operational capacity utilization factor will drive market revenue. Advancements in installation capabilities with significant availability of high speed wind are prominent factors favoring the deployment of floating turbines across offshore platforms at higher depth levels.

Favorable policy framework and mandates coupled with rapidly declining component cost will proliferate the North America offshore wind turbine market. The region led by the U.S. is considered as one of the emerging markets for offshore wind turbine. As per the U.S. DOE, the wind technical potential presence across shallow water and on the eastern seaboard may host up to 530 GW and has the ability of encompassing over 40% of the country’s existing power generation capacity in the forthcoming years.

Some major findings in offshore wind turbine market report include:

Rising industrialization has driven the demand for electricity, which is ultimately proliferating the industry growth.

Growing focus toward the deployment of clean energy technologies with high CUF will fuel technology growth.

Ongoing shift from conventional power stations toward the adoption of renewable energy generation technologies will enhance the business growth.

Presence of immense wind potential across offshore locations will positively surge the industry outlook.

Leading players operating in offshore wind turbine industry include MHI-Vestas, Vestas, GE Renewable Energy, Hitachi, Doosan Wind, Siemens Gamesa and Goldwind amongst others

