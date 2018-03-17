OFL applauds Ontario NDP plan to bring universal dental care to Ontario

TORONTO, March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) congratulates the Ontario New Democratic Party on its platform announcement today, that it will create the province’s first dental care program for everyone if elected in 2018.

“Too often, Ontarians end up in emergency wards because they can’t afford the dental care they need,” said OFL President Chris Buckley. “This bold plan will benefit the overall health and well-being of all Ontarians and should put a smile on everyone’s face.”

80 per cent of insecure jobs in Ontario do not provide benefits like vision, dental and prescription drug coverage. That means one in three workers in Ontario do not have workplace medical or dental benefits. This plan will mean 4.5 million Ontarians who have no coverage will receive dental benefits.

The OFL has long called for expanded public delivery and investment in universal social programs to increase and strengthen access to our social infrastructure, including dental care.

