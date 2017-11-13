Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide’s Ritesh Patel Tapped to Speak at the 3rd Annual Mobile & Digital Platforms Summit for Life Sciences

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (www.ogilvy.com) and a WPP Health & Wellness company (NASDAQ:WPPGY) ( www.wpp.com ), today announced Ritesh Patel, chief digital officer of Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide and WPP Health & Wellness, will present on day one of the 3rd Annual Mobile & Digital Platforms Summit for Life Sciences event being held on November 14 and 15 in Philadelphia, PA.

The Mobile & Digital Platforms Summit for Life Sciences conference, presented by CBI, gathers thought leaders from across the industry to provide key insights on designing and implementing mobile and digital platforms. Attendees will hear from industry leaders about how to leverage innovative digital strategies to advance outcomes and enhance engagement. Mr. Patel will join 15 additional industry experts as part of this two-day event. Mr. Patel’s session, titled “The Connected Digital Health Ecosystem,” will explore modern digital engagement strategies aimed at meeting the growing demands of healthcare consumers.

For more information about the event, please visit: www.cbinet.com/conference/pc17212.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, the health behavior change specialist group of Ogilvy & Mather and a WPP Health & Wellness company, is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, New Jersey, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients’ global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services, including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

