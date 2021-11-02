Ogilvy Health’s Kim Johnson Named One of PR Week’s Top 30 Health Influencers

Kim Johnson Global CEO, Ogilvy Health

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ogilvy Health announced the agency’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Kim Johnson, has been named by the prestigious industry trade, PR Week, as one of the year’s top health influencers. PR Week announced the news today as part of their Health Influencers 30: Class of 2021.

Kim has been successfully leading marketing, communications, and technology services in the healthcare industry for nearly two decades, working on the frontlines of global health and science innovation on both the agency and client side throughout her career. Immediately prior to signing on as Ogilvy Health’s Global CEO in July, Kim served as Executive Vice President of Global Clients at WPP. Kim has been recognized as a PharmaVOICE 100 recipient, along with other notable marketer recognitions from MM+M, the Healthcare Businesswoman’s Association, DTC Perspectives, and PM360.

PRWeek’s Health Influencer 30 celebrates the most prominent players influencing healthcare and pharma PR. It includes client-side communicators, healthcare executives at major PR firms and specialist health agency leaders. The Health Influencer 30 highlights the executives bringing modern communication skills and inspirational leadership to a rapidly transforming healthcare marketplace. It includes those working in pharma, hospitals, OTC drugs, insurance, public health, government, medical devices, care providers and mainstream and specialist PR firms that support them.

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities—our experts in Public Relations, Growth & Innovation, Advertising, Health, and Experience work fluidly across 132 offices in 82 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

For more information contact: Beth Paulino / beth.paulino@ogilvy.com Kerianne Slattery / kerianne.slattery@ogilvy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ee6e287-d8db-4df3-a3df-50e24dcdc51a