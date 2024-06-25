New York, New York, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”) served as Administrative Agent and Lead Left Arranger for a private unitranche facility to support a recapitalization of MedVet. MedVet is a founder and veterinarian owned platform that operates a leading network of specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals across the U.S. OHA was the sole lender of the private unitranche facility, consisting of a term loan and delayed draw term loan.

OHA’s reputation and experience investing in the veterinary care space for nearly a decade positioned it to source and diligence this opportunity. OHA made its first investment in a veterinary services platform in 2014 and currently has over $1 billion invested in animal health and pet care businesses, ranging from private unitranche to junior capital financings. This non-sponsored transaction also demonstrates OHA’s expertise working directly with management teams and their advisors to deliver tailored solutions.

“OHA is a true partner in this important transaction for our organization,” said MedVet CFO Dain Bussewitz, “OHA’s knowledge of our profession, ability to commit to the entire unitranche facility and structuring insight enabled streamlined execution of our refinancing while providing capacity to support the next phase of our growth.”

About OHA: Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $64 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of March 31, 2024. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com.

About MedVet: MedVet is the largest independent veterinarian owned and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and their caregivers. For nearly 40 years, the organization’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped MedVet become the preferred choice for high-quality, compassionate care; proudly providing more than 500,000 patient visits each year in communities throughout the United States. You can learn more about MedVet by visiting medvet.com.

