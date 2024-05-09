Ohio’s Republican Attorney General is pushing back against critics after warning that anti-Israel protesters wearing masks are facing potential prison time due to state law and XXX
“The First Amendment protects you and saying whatever it is you have to say. Even hateful things are protected by the First Amendment,” Ohio AG Dave Yost told Fox News Digital this week. “The First Amendment, though, was always designed to be a shield against the government. It’s not
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- IRS urged to probe tax-exempt groups supporting anti-Israel protests - May 10, 2024
- ‘We are so innocent’: Top 5 moments of Trump trial, from mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels’ testimony - May 10, 2024
- Biden admin’s National Guard ‘power grab’ slammed by former general as governors put up rare united front - May 10, 2024