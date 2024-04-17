Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office rejected an effort by state Democrats to circumvent a key election deadline to allow President Biden on state ballots this week, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.
The documents show correspondence from Yost’s office and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, as well as attorney Donald McTigue, who is representing Democrats on the matter.
LaRose, a Republican, had notified state Democrats earlier this month th
