Ohio’s Republican attorney general put his weight behind a legislative effort Tuesday that would bring nitrogen gas executions to the state, ending a yearslong unofficial death penalty moratorium.
Attorney General Dave Yost made the remarks at a news conference about the bill, sponsored by Republican state Reps. Brian Stewart and Phil Plummer. It follows Alabama’s pioneering use last week of nitrogen hypoxia for an execution.
The Ohio bill would give condemned inmate
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Woman discovers her name was listed on Minnesota presidential primary ballot, but not by her - January 30, 2024
- Biden claims ‘I’ve done all I can do’ to secure the border - January 30, 2024
- RNC averts fireworks at major meeting after scrapping resolution to name Trump the presumptive GOP nominee - January 30, 2024