Toledo, Ohio, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that Ohio-based GJM (Gilmore Jasion Mahler, LTD) team members joined CLA on January 1, 2023, increasing the firm’s Toledo presence to 150 people.

“We’ve always held ourselves accountable to the highest of standards, whether in how we serve clients, how we work together as a team, or how we give back to our communities,” said Kevin Gilmore, managing partner, GJM. “Joining CLA brings an exciting new chapter for our firm and is simply the next step forward as we continue to live our values.”

Established in 1996, GJM was the largest locally-owned public accounting firm in Northwest Ohio, with more than 100 people in Toledo and Findlay, and was recognized as a regional firm with national and international capabilities.

As they did at GJM, the former GJM team members joining CLA will offer assurance, business and transaction advisory, outsourced accounting, risk advisory, and tax services across a spectrum of industries, including construction and real estate, health care, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofit, private equity, and utilities.

“Kevin and the GJM team are known for their innovative approach, trusted advice, and industry experience,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer, CLA. “The opportunity to deepen our service and reach leaders in key industries across Ohio is in lockstep with CLA’s promise to know and help our clients, our people, and our communities.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

The 120+ former GJM team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from locations in Toledo and Findlay, increasing CLA’s presence across Ohio to more than 240 people.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

