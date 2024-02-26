COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio commission awarded bids to frack oil and gas under state parks Monday, despite statewide backlash and an ongoing investigation into possibly fraudulent support.
The Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission granted the mineral rights to several oil and gas companies, allowing them to frack for oil and gas under land owned by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Department of Transportation, including state parks and designated wildlife a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden responds to Laken Riley murder on UGA campus: ‘People should be held accountable’ - February 26, 2024
- Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde releases first televised campaign ad - February 26, 2024
- Ohio commission awards bids to frack oil and gas under state parks, wildlife areas - February 26, 2024