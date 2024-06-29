An Ohio Democrat seeking election to the U.S. House believes her party is in danger with President Biden at the top of the 2024 ticket and called on the party to pivot to a new candidate.

The comments from Tamie Wilson, the Democrat challenging incumbent GOP Rep. Jim Jordan to represent Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, came in a lengthy statement to Fox News Digital following Biden’s debate performance against former President Trump Thursday.

“As a candidate

[Read Full story at source]