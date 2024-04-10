Improving access to child care and kids’ health care form the core elements of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s agenda in 2024, as the second-term Republican rolled out a slate of policy priorities focusing on children to state lawmakers Wednesday.
DeWine, speaking in the House of Representatives’ chamber in the Statehouse, delivered his State of the State address to a joint session of the GOP-controlled Legislature, a preview of his budget and policy plans for 2024.
To
