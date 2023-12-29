Republican Mike DeWine made the surprise move after talking with parents of trans children and trans adults Ohio’s governor Mike DeWine on Friday vetoed a bill by fellow Republicans that would have banned gender-confirming healthcare for minors in the state, and prohibited transgender athletes from taking part in girls’ and women’s sports.The surprise move, which DeWine said was “ultimately about protecting human life”, was largely welcomed by pro-LGBTQ+ activists, although the governor indicated he still intended to enact some of the provisions of the bill through executive action. Continue reading…

Read Full Story