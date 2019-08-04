Ohio gunman taken down within 30 seconds of first shots: police

A gunman who attacked revelers outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding 27 others, was taken down by officers within 30 seconds of firing his first shots, the city’s police chief said.
