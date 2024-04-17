An Ohio judge temporarily blocked an impending law on Tuesday that would ban gender reassignment surgery and certain hormone therapy for minors.

The decision came weeks after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged the Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, or House Bill 68, on behalf of two transgender girls and their families, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The measure prevents doctors from prescribing hormones, puberty blockers or gender reassignme

[Read Full story at source]