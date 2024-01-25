COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Local governments in Ohio can no longer regulate tobacco in their communities after the Republican Legislature overrode on Wednesday GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a budget measure that puts regulation instead in the hands of the state.
The measure, vetoed in 2022 before reappearing in the state budget, says regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It also prevents communities from voting to restrict
