SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, a provider of coverage to residential, commercial, and agricultural properties across seven states, announced today that it has selected the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to improve insight on their book of properties at new business and renewal.

Ohio Mutual was founded in 1901, and is headquartered in Bucyrus, Ohio. In order to balance the company’s geographic expansion and desire to continue providing quality service to its members, Ohio Mutual has been seeking digital tools to better understand real property risk without relying on physical inspection teams. This led them to Betterview.

“Betterview had just the right combination of aerial imagery and workflow management tools that we were looking for,” says Chad Combs, vice president of personal lines underwriting at Ohio Mutual. “We especially admire how they have built their platform with user experience in mind. Some insurtech vendors put their focus on the sheer quantity of data, not considering whether underwriters will be able to effectively use their tool. The Betterview platform was built by people with insurance experience, so they have created a system that solves the actual problems faced by insurance professionals without overly complicating existing workflows. Using the Betterview platform allows our underwriters to gain a more complete and actionable view of the property we insure.”

Betterview is excited about working with Ohio Mutual. “The folks at Ohio Mutual have earned a reputation for reliable coverage and quality service for more than a hundred years,” says Dave Tobias, co-founder and chief operations officer at Betterview. “We are honored they have selected our platform to help them drive down expenses while continuing to provide the best possible experience for their agents and members.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About Ohio Mutual: Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 and based in Bucyrus, OH, partners with more than 400 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of “A / Stable” from A.M. Best Co. for 30 consecutive years, and has been named to the Ward’s 50 nine times since 2009. Additional company information is available at www.omig.com.