Reactions from prominent Ohio political figures are pouring in after President Biden announced this week he will visit East Palestine, Ohio a year after the major train derailment that devastated the community and sparked calls for him to visit the town.

“Biden visiting East Palestine at this point is pure politics,” Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance posted on X. “What is he actually going to do for the people on the ground? That’s what matters, not political stunts.

[Read Full story at source]